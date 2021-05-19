Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary and changes pronouns to they/them

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary," Lovato said, adding that changing their pronouns "allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."
Lovato on the podcast spoke with Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer, who explained that non-binary people "experience ourselves outside of the idea of man or woman," and the singer reflected on previously "suppressing" who they were and having "lived in shame."
"In 2018, when I overdosed, I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth," Lovato said. "I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or this or that, or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the leotard and look a certain way."
But Lovato said that now, "I just realize it's so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself," later adding, "This is my truth, and I can't shove it down or suppress it any longer."
Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo
If you are still confused about the CDC's mask guidance, Tuesday's Late Show had Batman and Bane try to explain the rules, violently.
"COVID restrictions are being lifted around the country, which means people are finally getting out for the first time in over a year," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. He offered some helpful reminders of normal, and abnormal, behavior from the news. The White House, meanwhile, released President Biden's income tax returns, Fallon said, and the first couple donated over $30,000 to charity last year — to "an offshoot of Big Brothers/Big Sisters called Big Bidens/Little Carters." He tried to poke fun at Andrew Giuliani's New York gubernatorial bid, but Tariq Trotter beat him to the punch lines.
Andrew Giuliani told reporters he is running for governor because "it's in my DNA," Seth Meyers noted at Late Night. "Also sharing Rudy's DNA, his first wife."
Andrew Giuliani claimed "the Giuliani name is associated with crime reduction," but Trevor Noah wasn't convinced. "I mean, I guess if one person is personally doing all the crimes, that does reduce the number of criminals," he said on The Daily Show. "Of course, Andrew Giuliani isn't just running as the son of America's only living gargoyle, he's also running of off his extensive experience as President Trump's sports liaison," he said, defending Giuliani's cheeseburger procurement prowess.
"Andrew Giuliani, if you don't know much about him, he's a former professional golfer, which is good — that way when he gets the lowest number of votes, he'll think he won," Jimmy Kimmel added at Kimmel Live. Despite the CDC's guidance, "the state of California said they are not lifting the mask mandate in stores and public places until June 15, which will be known as Please Stop Screaming at the Assistant Manager Day." The improving coronavirus numbers are due to rising vaccination rates, and Kimmel highlighted a new vaccination site in Las Vegas: "What a year this is: People are going to the Hustler Club to not get a virus in 2021."
The Hustler Club's vaccinations start at 4 p.m., Stephen Colbert noted at The Late Show, so "for the first time in history, you can tell your loved ones, 'Well, I'm off to the strip club in daytime, because I'm acting responsibly.'" Meanwhile, individual retailers, like individual states, are setting their own mask policies. "Wow, Starbucks will no longer require masks?" he asked. "That's huge — I'm sorry, that is venti." Peter Weber
Former President Donald Trump's "go-it-alone trade war" was "an unmitigated disaster, inflicting maximum pain on American workers and farmers" while failing to coerce desired changes from China, President Biden's campaign website (correctly) charged. There and in speeches on the campaign trail, Biden made clear he was no free-trader, but he also bashed Trump's hawkish style and suggested Americans could expect changes, particularly where trade with Europe was concerned. He at least understood — as Trump evidently did not — that U.S. tariffs are taxes paid by the American people.
Yet it was evident even before Biden took office that winding down the trade war with China was not on his agenda despite the severe and unrewarded economic costs it has exacted. Half a year later, it seems safe to render a verdict on trade conflict with Europe, too. As Reason's Eric Boehm wrote Monday, "Trump's trade war with Europe is Biden's trade war now."
In fairness, it hasn't gotten worse. A U.S.-European Union joint statement Monday announced the beginning of "discussions on the mutual resolution of concerns" around Trump-originated steel tariffs that will "avoid changes ... that negatively affect bilateral trade" and "find solutions before the end of the year." As part of that diplomatic launch, the EU "agreed to postpone plans to raise tariffs on American whiskeys, motorcycles, boats, and other items set to take effect June 1," The Wall Street Journalreported Monday. That is particularly welcome news for U.S. whiskey distillers, who were facing a tariff jump from 25 to 50 percent and had already lost more than half their EU export sales since the 25 percent tax was imposed.
That sort of harm is what makes Biden's slow-motion trade détente with Europe so frustrating and inadequate. The tariffs the United States imposes on other nations' goods cost American consumers; the retaliatory tariffs other nations impose on our goods cost American producers; and none of this financial pain has proven useful for its ostensible beneficiaries, like the steel industry.
The only winners here are governments raking in new taxes and claiming it's an act of beneficence. It's not, and Biden should wholly drop the trade war he partially decried last year. Bonnie Kristian
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spent Tuesday scrambling to keep the number of Republicans voting yes Wednesday to a bare minimum. He stated his own opposition earlier in the day, "raising some eyebrows in the GOP conference after Democrats conceded to McCarthy on nearly all of his top demands on the commission," The Washington Post reports. On Tuesday night, he officially urged his GOP colleagues to vote no, Politico says, but "a last-minute surge of GOP interest" in the commission is dashing his hopes of party unity. "The genie is out of the bottle, and people are trying to put it back in," one GOP lawmaker told Politico.
McCarthy had deputized Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, to negotiate a bill on his behalf, and his push to sink Katko's deal "has upset several members, who feel McCarthy hung Katko out to dry and now feel even more inclined to rally around Katko and his commission proposal," Politico reports. "In a sign of momentum, the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, of which Katko is a member, formally voted to endorse the legislation Tuesday evening."
On the other hand, Trump, who doesn't want an investigation into his own actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, slammed the legislation in a blog post Tuesday, possibly tipping other uncertain House Republicans into the no camp. McCarthy's opposition is seen as personal — he might be called as a witness over a phone call with Trump during the riot — and political, since he needs the support of anti-commission conservatives, and likely Trump, to keep his leadership position. A big bipartisan vote in the House would both increase the odds of passage in the Senate and also enrage Trump. Peter Weber
His predecessor may have liked big rigs, but President Biden is a car guy.
"My name is Joe Biden, and I'm a car guy," he said at Ford's electric vehicle production facility in Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday. Biden was in Michigan to mark Wednesday's unveiling of the Ford F-150 Lightning, the all-electric version of America's best-selling vehicle, and to promote electric vehicles as a way of tackling the climate crisis.
"We're at a great inflection point in American history," Biden said. "How we handle the next four to 10 years is going to determine where we are going to be 30, 40, 50 years from now." He said "the future of the auto industry is electric" and China's currently winning.
The evident highlight of the day for Biden was test-driving the Ford Lightning. "This sucker's quick," he told reporters. "I think we're going zero to 60 in four-point-three. Four-point-four?"
Biden is facing multiple crises, but on Tuesday he "wanted, if only for a moment, to leave that all behind for what he could pretend was an open road but really was an open lot of concrete," Matt Viser reports at The Washington Post. When a reporter asked if he'd answer a question about Israel's bloody fight with Gaza, he said no, "not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it. I'm only teasing," he added, smiling.
The Israel-Gaza conflict intruded, anyway. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who has family in Palestine, met Biden and the airport to urge stronger pressure on Israel to agreed to a ceasefire. He name-checked her during his Dearborn speech, calling her "a fighter, and God thank you for being a fighter."
But overall, "the day revealed Biden not so much in rare form but in his truest form," Viser writes. "The affection for automobiles is as much a part of Biden as his Irishness and his love of ice cream," dating back at least to his father's work at a car dealership.
When asked in 2011 about a 2009 Onion article showing a shirtless Biden, then vice president, washing a Trans Am in the White House driveway, Biden laughed and told Car and Driver: "You think I'd drive a Trans Am? I have been in my bathing suit in my driveway and not only washed my Goodwood-green 1967 Corvette but also Simonized it." Peter Weber
Sheldon's desire to sniff everything got him kicked out of service dog training, but made him a standout in the arson detection program.
A Labrador retriever and golden retriever mix, Sheldon flunked out of service dog training because he was always getting distracted by scents. This served him well when he made the switch to State Farm insurance's Arson Dog Program, which has trained more than 425 canines since 1993. During this extensive training, Sheldon learned how to sniff out fuel and accelerants used in fires set by arsons.
Since 2018, Sheldon has been partnered up with John Tadlock, the fire battalion chief with the Saginaw Fire Department in Texas. He immediately impressed Tadlock during their first case investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed three vehicles at a car dealership. "We get him out of the truck and put him to work," Tadlock told the Star-Telegram. "It takes him about 30 seconds, and he gives me an alert. We dig through some debris and find a Molotov cocktail. It was just under some debris from the vehicle that had burned away, three days earlier. You couldn't even see it."
Sheldon lives with Tadlock, and the pair just finished their annual certification, which involves Sheldon proving that he can tell the difference between smells at a fire site. They train together every day, with Tadlock heaping praise and treats on Sheldon when he finds a scent. Catherine Garcia
An "eco-awakening" is taking place around the globe, the World Wildlife Fund says, with more people taking interest in the environment and steps they can take to protect it.
A new WWF study conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit looked at measures like Google search trends, Twitter mentions, and green campaigns in 54 countries covering 27 languages, and found that over the last five years, there has been a "dramatic rise" in awareness and concern for the environment. Public interest in nature has gone up 16 percent, the study says, and Twitter discussions on biodiversity and similar topics rose 65 percent from 2016 to 2020.
Worldwide, there has been a 71 percent increase in popularity for sustainable goods, as more and more online shoppers search for products using the terms "sustainable," "biodegradable," and "ecological." "Global concern for the future of our planet is not just about saving individual species or landscapes," Kate Norgrove, WWF's executive director of advocacy and campaigns, said. "It's about our very survival." Catherine Garcia
New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said Tuesday night it is is "now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity," along with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.
The state attorney general's office is continuing its civil investigation of former President Donald Trump's business, CNN reports, and a "couple of investigators" from James' office "steeped in knowledge about the Trump Organization" have joined Vance's already robust team, which has been looking into an array of possible crimes by Trump and his company since 2018.
"Previously, the danger posed by James' investigation seemed to be merely financial — the kind of lawsuit Trump had faced from New York attorneys general before over his Trump University and his charity," The Washington Post notes. "Those cost him money but didn't threaten his liberty."
"This move signals, at a minimum, a new set of concerns" for Trump, CNN's Chris Cuomo said Tuesday night. "When things evolve from civil to criminal, it's not good. It is just as likely that the D.A.'s office reached out to the A.G. as vice versa, to say 'We'd like more resources on this, let's see if we can combine understanding.'" Yes, "it sounds like bad news for the Trump Organization," Van Jones agreed. James is a no-nonsense attorney general, he said, so she won't be doing this as "a stunt" or "for the headlines."
Breaking News: The New York attorney general is joining the Manhattan DA’s criminal investigation of the Trump Organization in addition to an ongoing civil probe.
James' office informed Trump Organization lawyers in late April that its investigation had turned criminal, and "suggested that criminality could apply to actions by current and former company executives and employees if the investigation finds wrongdoing," the Post reports. It is rare for New York's attorney general and Manhattan's district attorney to collaborate.
James' new disclosure "is not necessarily an indication that she is planning to bring criminal charges" herself, The Associated Press reports. But state prosecutors "have a suite of powers called the Martin Act, which is just about the most extensive anti-fraud criminal law of any state in the country," legal analyst Neil Katyal told MSNBC, adding that these tools could help "flip" Trump insiders, notably finance chief Allen Weisselberg. Peter Weber