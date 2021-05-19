Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary and changes pronouns to they/them

Demi Lovato is ready to live their truth.

The pop star in an episode of their new podcast on Wednesday shared they are non-binary and changing their pronouns to they and them.

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary," Lovato said, adding that changing their pronouns "allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

Lovato on the podcast spoke with Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer, who explained that non-binary people "experience ourselves outside of the idea of man or woman," and the singer reflected on previously "suppressing" who they were and having "lived in shame."

"In 2018, when I overdosed, I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth," Lovato said. "I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or this or that, or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the leotard and look a certain way."

But Lovato said that now, "I just realize it's so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself," later adding, "This is my truth, and I can't shove it down or suppress it any longer."

Lovato previously came out as pansexual, telling Joe Rogan earlier this year they're a member of the LGBTQ community "and proud." Brendan Morrow