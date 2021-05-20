House Democrats 'barely' passed their $1.9 billion Capitol security bill after 'eleventh-hour drama'

In a narrow 213-212 vote on Thursday, the House "barely" passed the Democrat-led, $1.9 billion bill meant to reinforce Capitol security in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

This bill passed 213-212-3. Democrats barely cleared their capitol spending bill. https://t.co/JZzI83Hpik — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 20, 2021

The bill's razor-thin passage emphasizes just how small of a foothold Democrats really have in the House, particularly after losing day-of support from progressives in what Politico called "eleventh-hour drama.”

The tight vote on the bill to bolster the Capitol's security is emblematic of how tough it is for Dems to have a narrow majority. Dems Ocasio-Cortez, Tliab and Bowman all voted "present" on the bill. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 20, 2021 In a striking example of just how small Dem margins in the House are, members just approved the $1.9 billion Capitol security supplemental spending bill by only a 213-212 vote, with all present Republicans voting against the bill, and 6 Dems voting no or present. — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 20, 2021

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) voted present, while Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) voted no, all reportedly due to concerns about funding the Capitol Police, writes Politico. The bill funnels $43.9 million to the Capitol Police, per Axios, who some dissenting Democrats reportedly believe may have been "complicit" in the riot. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reportedly worked to "appease concerns" in what became a "last-minute scramble," writes Politico.

NEWS: Several progressives are opposed to the Capitol security supp because of lingering concerns about Capitol Police accountability. They say they don't know whether certain officers were "complicit". — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) May 20, 2021

Omar told Politico: "I am frankly tired of any time where there is a failure in our system of policing, the first response is for us to give them more money."

Among other allocations, the bill sets aside $520.9 million for the National Guard, $250 million for security on Capitol grounds, and $162.7 million for the reinforcement of Capitol building windows and doors, Axios reports.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it will likely face difficulty, reports CNBC. Brigid Kennedy