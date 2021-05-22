mission to mars
Edit

China becomes 2nd country to drive rover on Mars

10:44 a.m.

China's remote-controlled Zhurong rover drove down the ramp of its landing capsule and onto the Martian surface, Beijing's space administration said Saturday, making China the second country after the United States to deploy a land vehicle on the Red Planet.

Zhurong successfully touched down last week and underwent diagnostics tests for several days before joining U.S. rovers Curiosity and Perseverance in simultaenous, but separate explorations of Mars.

The rover, which sent its first round of images back to Earth earlier this week, is expected to be deployed for 90 days, during which it will study Mars' surface and atmosphere. Read more at NPR and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

intra-GOP war
Edit

Cheney bluntly calls Greene's mask-Holocaust comparison 'evil lunacy'

11:23 a.m.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sparked more controversy on Friday, when she called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) "mentally ill" and likened the mask-wearing mandate on the House floor to the Holocaust. Her words didn't escape the notice of her colleague Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

"We can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star," Greene, who has been accused of anti-Semitism, said Friday in an interview on Christian Broadcasting Network host David Brody's podcast The Water Cooler, referring to Jews who lived under the Nazi regime. "And they were definitely treated like second-class citizens. So much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers ... and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

Pelosi's request that lawmakers prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can stop wearing masks on the floor has been criticized by some Republicans, but it's in no way comparable to the anti-Jewish laws of The Third Reich, and Greene's comments were unsurprisingly met with widespread backlash, including from Cheney, who called the remarks "evil lunacy."

Cheney's blunt response is yet another example that she's not going to shy away from combating her fellow Republicans and former President Donald Trump now that she's been removed from her House leadership role. As The Atlantic's Edward-Isaac Dovere put it, she "has not been very circumspect these days." Tim O'Donnell

minneapolis shooting
Edit

Police: 2 killed, 8 injured in Minneapolis shooting

10:31 a.m.
Crime scene.
iStock.

Two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting that broke out in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, the Minneapolis Police Department announced. Police said all the victims are adults.

An investigation found the shooting broke out after two people standing in a crowded area got into a verbal confrontation, pulled out guns, and began shooting at each other. Police described the scene as "exceptionally chaotic." No information on the suspects has been made available, and it's unclear if any arrests were made, but the crime scene and surrounding area are under control, police said.

One of the wounded victims is in critical condition at a hospital, while the other seven suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Read more at ABC News and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

police brutality
Edit

Louisiana State Police release all footage related to Ronald Greene's violent arrest

8:02 a.m.
Lamar Davis.
AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte

Louisiana State Police have released all body camera footage related to the 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a Black man who died in custody after a high-speed chase following a traffic violation, Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said Friday. The videos have been uploaded to the department's YouTube page.

The Associated Press earlier this week obtained and published some recordings of the incident, which showed officers tasing, punching, and placing Greene in a chokehold as he pleaded with them. In another video, obtained by CNN before its release by state police, a trooper, seemingly a supervisor, appears to praise the other troopers for how the handled they arrest.

The officers' treatment of Greene has been described as "torture" and "sadistic" by a former police officer and a use-of-force expert. An autopsy report obtained by CNN was uncertain about the cause of death, but said lacerations of Greene's head were "most consistent with multiple impacts from a blunt object."

On Friday, Davis offered his "sincere condolences" to Greene's family and said the department has and will continue to make "significant change." Read more at The Washington Post and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

infrastructure
Edit

Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiators

May 21, 2021

The Biden administration has cut its proposed infrastructure plan from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion in a gesture of compromise between the White House and congressional Republicans, Politico reported Friday. While negotiations are not yet over — even with a Memorial Day deadline for "progress" looming — the administration's counteroffer "was a sign [it] remains eager to craft a deal," per Politico.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "This is the art of seeking common ground."

However, the $1.7 trillion offer is still far more than Republicans' proposed $568 billion, and the two parties reportedly "remain deeply divided on the scope of an infrastructure package and how to pay for it," The Wall Street Journal writes. Lead GOP negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said in a statement Friday afternoon that the counteroffer "is well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support."

Cuts to the $2.25 trillion plan were made possible by the administration's proposal to shift some spending in areas like "research and development" and "supply chains" to separate legislation. Politico writes that such a method is "unlikely" to please Republicans. However, the Journal notes Senate Republicans raised similar accounting maneuvers to adjust the total price tag recently.

The White House counteroffer also lowered funding for broadband internet, and "roads, bridges, and major projects," said Politico. The ball is now in the Republicans' court to bring the "two sides closer," officials said.

More at Politico. Brigid Kennedy

headed to trial
Edit

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson to stand trial on rape charges

May 21, 2021
Danny Masterson
LUCY NICHOLSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson must stand trial on rape charges, a judge has ruled.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo on Friday ordered the actor to stand trial on three counts of rape, which he was charged with last year. The decision came after three women who have accused the actor of rape delivered emotional testimony during a preliminary hearing over the course of several days, The Associated Press reports.

One of the accusers, who was identified as Jen B., told the court that Masterson raped her at his home in April 2003 and threatened her with a gun, according to Variety. Another woman alleged Masterson, whom she was in a relationship with for six years, raped her in November 2001, and a third woman alleged he raped her in late 2003, per Variety.

The actor has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty, with his lawyer saying the sexual encounters with the women were consensual. Masterson faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted. Brendan Morrow

This just in
Edit

Minnesota AG to prosecute case against Kim Potter, former officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright

May 21, 2021
Keith Ellison
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is set to lead the prosecution of Kim Potter, the former police officer charged with fatally shooting Daunte Wright.

Ellison announced Friday his office is taking on the case at the request of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, with the Minnesota attorney general saying he is not doing so "lightly," Axios reports. This comes after Washington County Attorney Pete Orput returned the case to Freeman's office, according to The Associated Press.

"Daunte Wright's death was a tragedy," Ellison said. "He should not have died on the day that he did. He should not have died the way that he did."

Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in April. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said Potter apparently intended to use her Taser but fired her gun instead, and video showed Potter saying, "Holy s---. I just shot him."

Wright's shooting sparked protests amid the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was ultimately convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. Ellison's office led the prosecution of Chauvin, which Axios notes resulted in a "rare conviction of a police officer."

"I promise the Wright family and all Minnesotans that I will handle this prosecution responsibly and consistent with the law, and that I will be guided by the values of accountability and transparency," Ellison said Friday. "No one, however, should expect this case will be easy to prosecute. History shows that this case, like all cases of officer-involved deaths by deadly force, will be difficult." Brendan Morrow

'Romeo and Juliet story'
Edit

Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

May 21, 2021

In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday.

Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports.

"Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports.

Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide."

Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year.

More at The Casper Star-Tribune. Brigid Kennedy

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.