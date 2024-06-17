Cricket is swiftly becoming America's new obsession

Team USA recently shocked the world by beating Pakistan in the Men's World Cup

Saurabh Nethralvakar, left, and Harmeet Singh during the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup
The US' upset victory over Pakistan in the World Cup helped fuel the nationwide buzz over cricket
(Image credit: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

There is a new sport climbing up the popularity ranks in the United States, and it's one that much of the world is already obsessed with: cricket. The bat-and-ball game, which is deeply rooted in the culture of many South Asian and Australasian countries, is generally considered the world's second-most popular sport. It is now seeing an unparalleled spike in American fans, which some are taking as a sign that cricket is here to stay. 

America's obsession with cricket may have been cemented by Team USA's June 6 win over Pakistan at the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup. Pakistan's national team is considered one of the most dominant clubs in cricket, and America's win "was the biggest in U.S. cricket history and is already being regarded as one of the biggest upsets in the sport," said CNN. But even before this stunning victory, cricket was already gaining fans in the U.S. Why is the sport finally making its way to the states?

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

