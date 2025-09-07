Cricket: has the Hundred finally come of age?
In spite of the sceptics, this year's competition was marked by a sense of 'real progress'
Five years after its launch, the Hundred still "gets up people's noses", said Lawrence Booth in the Daily Mail. Traditionalists haven't reconciled themselves to its scoring format, nor to the way it condemns county cricket to virtual irrelevance during August. When the competition follows a particularly "epic" Test series – like this summer's contest between England and India – the purists' distaste merely grows.
Yet, even its critics were given pause for thought in June, when the sale of the eight Hundred franchises "raised £520 million for English cricket". Given how cash-strapped the domestic game has become (two years ago, the collective debt of county cricket reportedly stood at £333.6 million), that's a hugely valuable sum. The Hundred was established, in part, to provide a financial lifeline to county cricket – and it appears to be fulfilling that role.
This year's Hundred, which concluded on Sunday with a third straight victory for Oval Invincibles in the men's final, and a first win for Northern Superchargers in the women's, was marked by a sense of "real progress", said Will Macpherson in The Telegraph. TV viewing figures "bounced back after a drop last year"; there was a notable lift in standards, with the competition attracting stronger players than ever – the young English talent Davina Perrin, for instance, who scored a "breakthrough century" in the women's eliminator. And the crowd for the women's final – 22,542 – was the "highest ever".
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
All this bodes well for next year, when the competition, under its new owners, is expected to be significantly revamped: there will be "new team names, a player auction with bigger salaries, new kits, possibly a tweaked format". The new owners talk, loftily, of turning the Hundred into a rival for Wimbledon. Such a goal may not be feasible – but what's clear is that the Hundred has been more successful than many predicted, and is here to stay.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Nvidia: unstoppable force, or powering down?
Talking Point Sales of firm's AI-powering chips have surged above market expectations –but China is the elephant in the room
-
5 hard-working cartoons about Labor Day celebrations
Cartoons Artists take on creation of AI, spelling mistakes, and more
-
Codeword: September 7, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
-
Shohei Ohtani is caught in a financial controversy — again
In the Spotlight The controversy concerns Ohtani and his agent, Nez Balelo
-
Hulk Hogan
Feature The pro wrestler who turned heel in art and life
-
Biggest No. 1 draft pick flops in MLB history
in the spotlight Injuries, bad luck and disappointing performances result in draft infamy for these unlucky players
-
Trump orders NFL team to change name, or else
Speed Read The president wants the Washington Commanders to change its name back to the 'Redskins'
-
Are referees and 'physicality' hurting the WNBA?
Today's Big Question The league is growing, but Caitlin Clark's absence raises questions
-
The unsteady pace of Formula 1's US popularity
In Depth The racing sport is immensely popular in Europe but has seen mixed success in the US
-
Kirsty Coventry: the former Olympian and first woman to lead the IOC
In the Spotlight Coventry, a former competitive swimmer, won two Olympic gold medals
-
Thunder beat Pacers to clinch NBA Finals
Speed Read Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals