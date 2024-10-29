Is it time to scrap the Commonwealth Games?
Skyrocketing costs and skeleton programme have led some to believe the event could be on the way out
The Commonwealth Games will return in 2026 with a vastly stripped-back programme, including the axing of sports such as hockey, badminton and cricket.
The Australian state of Victoria was originally lined up to host the event, but pulled out last year, saying that hosting the Games was proving "all cost and no benefit". Glasgow agreed to step in and host the 2026 competition, but in a cut-price form which has seen 12 sports dropped from the line-up.
While the 2022 Games, hosted in Birmingham, was considered a "roaring success", ultimately this "came at a price", to the tune of £800 million, making it the "most expensive sports event hosted in the UK since the 2012 Olympics", said the BBC. It's been a "struggle" to find a host for the 2030 Games, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stepped in to help, said The Guardian. With an increasing list of issues, many believe it is time for the Games to "be overhauled if it is to survive".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Waste of time'
The Commonwealth Games is "on borrowed time", said The Telegraph's chief sports reporter Jeremy Wilson. "Cutting sports adrift" has been necessary to save money, but it is hard not to "fear that this latest cut will prove terminal". Indeed, "so cut back, so stripped down, so thinned out" is this Games, the "only surprise is that it's not sponsored by Ozempic", said Jim White in The Independent. It is clear this event is "on its last legs", becoming "ever more expensive and ever less relevant".
The Games is also fighting against a souring reputation in the modern era as it approaches its centenary in 2030. "Even the world's best PR agency" would find it difficult to rebrand an event that first began as the "Empire Games" to show off sporting talent from Britain's colonies, wrote The Guardian's Sean Ingle in 2023.
Given this "chequered history", one must ask "what is even the point of having this event?", said Jacques van der Westhuyzen in South African The Citizen. The Olympics serves as the best vehicle to measure sportspeople "against each other across multiple codes". The Commonwealth Games, particularly in this truncated form, is a "waste of time".
'Olympics-lite'
The Commonwealth Games is an "absolute blast", said David Mark for the Australian ABC, offering a "genuine opportunity for the nations of the Commonwealth to celebrate their diversity in one place", on a world stage outside the Olympics. For athletes, it plays an "invaluable" role at the "mid-point in a four-year Olympic campaign", said Newsroom New Zealand's Angela White. Acting as an "Olympics-lite", this event offers the chance for competitors to "adjust to the 'shock and awe' of a massive, multi-sport event".
But aside from sporting prowess, the Games is also a vital "vehicle for positive change and regional soft power", said Gayle McPherson, director of the research centre for culture, sport and events at the University of the West of Scotland, on The Conversation. In a best-case scenario, a smaller, stripped-back Games will offer smaller member nations the chance to "step up and host", establishing a "different legacy" with the values of "inclusion, diversity and sustainability".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
Where is the safest place in a nuclear attack?
In Depth From safest countries to the most secure parts of buildings, these are the spots that offer the most protection
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Bordeaux destination guide: a world capital of wine
The Week Recommends This charming French city is full of history, architecture and stunning dining experiences
By Jaymi McCann Published
-
Crossword: October 29, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
New York wins WNBA title, nearly nabs World Series
Speed Read The Yankees with face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the upcoming Fall Classic
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Thomas Tuchel to become next England football manager
Speed Read 'Divisive' German coach hopes to lead the men's team to victory
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
LeBron, Bronny James make dad-son NBA debut
Speed Read Basketball star LeBron James and his son LeBron Jr. made history by playing together in the Lakers' preseason game
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Is it time for Anthony Joshua to retire?
After his latest brutal defeat, British boxing's 'poster boy' has a difficult choice to make
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-