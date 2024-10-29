Is it time to scrap the Commonwealth Games?

Skyrocketing costs and skeleton programme have led some to believe the event could be on the way out

Young fan dancing with Kenyan flag in the crowd during beach volleyball at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
The Commonwealth Games dates back to 1930, when it was founded as a way to celebrate Britain's Empire
(Image credit: Mike Kemp / In Pictures / Getty Images)
By
published

The Commonwealth Games will return in 2026 with a vastly stripped-back programme, including the axing of sports such as hockey, badminton and cricket.

The Australian state of Victoria was originally lined up to host the event, but pulled out last year, saying that hosting the Games was proving "all cost and no benefit". Glasgow agreed to step in and host the 2026 competition, but in a cut-price form which has seen 12 sports dropped from the line-up.

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers. 

