Obi-Wan Kenobi sizzle reel teases rematch with Darth Vader as Ewan McGregor returns to Star Wars

Hello there!

As part of an event for its second anniversary on Friday, Disney+ teased Ewan McGregor's long-awaited return to Star Wars in Obi-Wan Kenobi. A sizzle reel for the show was released on Disney+ featuring concept art, including a drawing of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in a lightsaber duel.

McGregor implied Obi-Wan and Vader will come to blows in the series, which is set after the events of 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. "[Having] another swing at each other might be quite satisfying for everybody," he said.

When viewers last left Obi-Wan Kenobi in Revenge of the Sith, he was tasked with watching over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine years before the original Star Wars trilogy. As director Deborah Chow explained in the sizzle reel, the show picks up during a "dark time" for Obi-Wan, and things are not safe for him with "Jedi hunters out there." McGregor also explained that Obi-Wan has "one task left," protecting Luke Skywalker, and Chow called this the starting place for the series.

This will be McGregor's first time playing Obi-Wan on screen since Revenge of the Sith, though he had minor voice cameos in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While the Star Wars prequel films received a mixed reception when they were released, McGregor's performance was widely praised, and fans have long called for him to reprise the role. Hayden Christensen will also be back in Obi-Wan Kenobi as ​​Darth Vader, and McGregor in the sizzle reel said the "most beautiful" thing about the show is that it "brought me back together with Hayden."

Friday's Disney+ Day event also included the first footage from several Marvel shows, including She-Hulk and Moon Knight, the first image from the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel, and more. Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn't yet have a premiere date, but it's set to debut sometime in 2022.