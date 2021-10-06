Late night hosts recap the Facebook flameout fallout, spoil the newest juicy Trump tell-all

Monday's six-hour Facebook outage affected people all over the world, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who lost $6 billion, Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "$6 billion! Just 115 more to go and he'll have to sell his old stuff on Facebook Marketplace." He reluctantly turned to the newest tell-all involving former President Donald Trump, this one by former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

"We sell a lot of books for our guests, but I don't want to help her sell a single copy of her tell-all about the time she told us nothing," Colbert said. "That's why I'm going to spoil all the juicy details of I'll Take Your Money Now. In the book, Grisham uses a lot of colorful language to describe the administration, calling it 'a clown car on fire running at full speed into a warehouse full of fireworks' — or as Fox News would put it, 'A brave band of flaming harlequins rushing patriotically into the explosive jaws of danger.'" Colbert also ran through revelations about Trump's family and "Sen. Freeloader," Lindsey Graham.

"Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham's book was released today," Seth Meyers said on Late Night. "Find it in the 'Complicit But Needs Money' section."

"How many books from how many people who worked for him will be enough before his supporters go, 'Maybe, you know, maybe it's time to take the lawn sign down'?" Jimmy Kimmel wondered on Kimmel Live. He noted that "former Vice Poodle" Mike Pence is still loyal and predicted that Trump being dropped from the Forbes list of the wealthiest 400 Americans for the first time in 25 years "bothered him more than losing the election."

Facebook's explanation for what went wrong Monday was unintelligible, but "many QAnoners believe it was the start of what they call the blackout," when "everyone from Tom Hanks to Joe Biden will be arrested for sex trafficking," Kimmel laughed. "Why Tom Hanks? I mean, if you're going to pick an actor, why not, like, Charlie Sheen?"

"Besides Zuckerberg, it was a rough night for conspiracy theorists, because for conspiracy theorists, Facebook is basically their WebMD," Jimmy Fallon joked at The Tonight Show. Meanwhile, "the Trump team just announced it's launching a new super PAC called MAGAA — with two a's at the end. It stand for 'Make America Great Again, Again!' .... Even Canadians were like, 'that's too many a's."