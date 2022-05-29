Markets: No safe place to hide from the bear

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

In a "dismal" week for the stock market, "higher prices stunned consumers" while companies that were supposed to be safe havens drove a "broad market rout," said Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson in the Financial Times. Last week, the S&P 500 dipped briefly into bear-market territory, down 20 percent from its most recent high. "Unexpectedly bad earnings announcements" from the retail giants Target and Walmart "led to their steepest stock market falls since Black Monday in 1987." Investors already burned by fading tech stocks had an ugly awakening. The news set off worries that price increases "have reached the limit of what consumers will tolerate," and that Americans were "holding off on big purchases as inflation soared." Meanwhile, businesses, still mired in supply chain disruptions, are "struggling to contain their own costs."

It's hard to decipher the change in consumer-spending habits, said Andrea Felsted in Bloomberg. "Some categories are clear victims of the pivot from pandemic trends," like Peloton sales, which dropped as soon as riders could return to the gym. Others, though, are more complex. It's hard to tell if consumers are cutting down on home goods because they're finished with their pandemic-era remodeling — or because they're grappling with inflation and feel that their "budgets are squeezed." Reacting to falling demand, businesses are cutting advertising, a clear warning for the economy, said Dan Gallagher and Laura Forman in The Wall Street Journal. One disturbing sign was this week's note from Snap, the social media company, that it would miss the earnings and revenue projections it made "barely a month ago." Snap's business is a fraction the size of Google's or Facebook's, but it is a bellwether for investors and "had never issued a revenue warning before." Snap's shares fell more than 40 percent in one day, and Facebook's slipped 9 percent, after Snap CEO Evan Spiegel cautioned that the economic environment "had deteriorated further and faster than we expected."