Henri officially a hurricane as it heads toward Northeast

Henri, previously a tropical storm, has, as expected, officially strengthened into a hurricane as it heads toward the northeastern United States, the National Hurricane Center announced Saturday.

The NHC warned of a dangerous storm surge for parts of New York's Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts beginning late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Over the next couple of days, heavy rainfall could cause flooding in New England and the New York metro area.

#Henri has strengthened to a hurricane and is headed for Long Island and southern New England. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings have been extended eastward. Here are the 11 am EDT Key Messages. See https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for details. pic.twitter.com/lRb61AnHaj — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 21, 2021

Henri is expected to make landfall either in Long Island or southern New England, and if it does so as a hurricane it'll be historic, either way. No storm has made landfall in Long Island or New England as a hurricane since 1985 and 1991, respectively.