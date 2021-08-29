Hurricane Ida makes landfall as a Category 4 storm

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Sunday as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said. Top sustained winds are still at 150 miles per hour.

BREAKING: Cat 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with 150 mph winds, NHC says.https://t.co/EZoYPlpnQC pic.twitter.com/t7guOIpvvJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 29, 2021

Storm winds have reportedly reached New Orleans at over 35 mph, and Mayor LaToya Cantrell has said everyone still in the city must remain inside until after at least tomorrow morning. Meanwhile, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, New Orleans' health director, said hospitals and health care systems are hunkering down, meaning first responders will be unable to reach people. She warned residents against trying to get to facility at this time.

Sunday is the 16th anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana, so CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli broke down how the two systems differ from each other. Katrina was a larger storm, with less extreme winds, but it brought a lot of with it, creating a deadly 28-foot storm surge. Ida, on the other hand, has fiercer winds. It's storm surge won't be as significant, but it could still reach 16 feet, a serious figure in its own right.