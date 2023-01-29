Chiefs, Eagles make it to Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LVII with wins in their respective conference title games Sunday. The Eagles will act as home team in the Feb. 12 Super Bowl, held in Glendale Arizona. It will be the first NFL championship game with two Black starting quarterbacks, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. Brothers Travis Kelce, Chiefs tight end, and Jason Kelce, Eagles center, will also be facing each other. Rihanna will play the halftime show.

Philadelphia crushed the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship 31-7, thanks partly to the Eagles' aggressive defense and the misfortune of 49ers quarterbacks. Third-string quarterback Brock Purdy left with an elbow injury midway through the first quarter, and his replacement, Josh Johnson, left the game with a concussion in the third quarter.

The Chiefs' matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC championship was much closer, with Kansas City winning the game 23-20 on a last-second field goal. Mahomes, playing on an injured ankle, was pushed out of bounds and into field goal range with a late hit penalty on Joseph Ossai, setting up Harrison Butker's 45-yard winning kick. This is the Chiefs' third trip to the Super Bowl in four seasons; they last won in 2020, beating the San Francisco 49ers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat them in 2021. The Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018.