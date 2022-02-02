Poll: Majority backs Biden's decision to replace Breyer with a Black woman

A new Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday showed majority support for President Biden's pledge to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court, The Hill reported.

In response to the question "Do you support or oppose President Biden's decision to appoint a Black woman to replace Justice [Stephen] Breyer on the Supreme Court?" 51 percent of respondents said they "[s]trongly" or "somewhat" supported the decision.

Meanwhile, 28 percent expressed opposition, and another 23 percent saying they didn't know or had no opinion.

Broken down by party, the poll showed that 82 percent of Democrats, 47 percent of independents, and only 19 percent of Republicans supported Biden's decision.

Breyer, 83, announced his retirement Thursday.

The poll surveyed 2,005 registered voters between Jan. 28 and 30 and has an error margin of two percent.

These results stand in contrast to another poll that asked a similar question during the same time period.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 76 percent of Americans say President Biden should consider "all possible nominees" for the SCOTUS seat, while only 23 percent said he should consider only Black female candidates, ABC News reported Sunday.

This poll surveyed 510 adults with a margin of error of 4.9 percent.