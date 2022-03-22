GOP tweet linking Ketanji Brown Jackson with critical race theory draws accusations of racism

Critics accused the Republican Party of racism after its official account posted a tweet associating Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson with critical race theory.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

The GOP tweet features a gif in which Jackson's initials — KBJ — are crossed out and replaced with the acronym CRT, as well as a link to a list of "Important Questions for KBJ."

Three of these questions are drawn directly from a 2020 lecture at the University of Michigan Law School, in which Jackson favorably cited journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, civil rights activist Derrick Bell, and Bell's wife, scholar Janet Dewart Bell. All three figures have been associated with critical race theory.

Another refers to remarks titled "Fairness in Federal Sentencing: An Examination," in which Jackson briefly referred to "critical race theory" as relevant to the study of sentencing.

The Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali wrote that the GOP's tweet constituted "[f]ull blown, out in the open racism." Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) asked, "Why do you hate black people?" MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan called the tweet "[p]ure unadulterated racism."

No need for dog whistles anymore. Full blown, out in the open racism. Pure. https://t.co/V51QSKN95Q — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 22, 2022

Why do you hate black people? https://t.co/NCMLOqL4Le — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 22, 2022

Representatives from across the political spectrum joined the pile-on. Bulwark editor Bill Kristol tweeted, "No more dog whistles. Just unabashed bigotry," and called on Republican elected officials to denounce the tweet.

The official account of the Libertarian Party sarcastically tweeted, "Anything I don't like is CRT."

No more dog whistles. Just unabashed bigotry. Perhaps some Republican elected official--perhaps one of the Republican senators on the Judiciary Committee- would like to denounce this from the official account of the Republican Party? https://t.co/3eYaEJKksl — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 22, 2022

"Anything I don't like is CRT." https://t.co/YvV0SaKBeS — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) March 22, 2022

Conservative activist Christopher Rufo has openly acknowledged that the Libertarian Party's assessment is largely accurate. "We have successfully frozen their brand — 'critical race theory' — into the public conversation and are steadily driving up negative perceptions. We will eventually turn it toxic, as we put all of the various cultural insanities under that brand category," he tweeted last year.