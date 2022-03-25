Justice Thomas discharged from hospital a week after being admitted for flu-like symptoms

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been discharged from a Washington, D.C.-area hospital a week after being admitted for flu-like symptoms, NBC News reports Friday, per the court.

Thomas, 73, was admitted on the evening of March 18. Tests showed he had an infection and received intravenous antibiotics. The Court, though quiet about the whole ordeal, did rule out COVID-19 as the reason behind the hospitalization (Thomas is also fully vaccinated and boosted).

The justice's hospital stay coincided with hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

On Thursday, The Washington Post and CBS News unveiled text messages between Thomas' wife, Ginni, and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, in which the two discussed the 2020 election and fraud-related theories.