Chief Justice John Roberts says it's 'just foolish' to think leak will affect work of the Supreme Court

In his first public appearance since Monday's leak of a draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court could soon overturn Roe v. Wade, Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday called the unauthorized release of the 98-page document "absolutely appalling."

Roberts, who made his remarks at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference in Atlanta, also said if "the person behind it thinks that it will affect our work, that's just foolish." He praised the law clerks and other employees who keep the Supreme Court running, and said he'd "hate for one bad apple to change the perception of that."

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the draft, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito, while stressing that it is not a final opinion. Roberts released his own statement saying the leak was a "betrayal of the confidences of the court," and announced an investigation was being launched.