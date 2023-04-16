What to make of the alleged Pentagon document leaker

On Thursday afternoon, federal officials arrested 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, at his home in Dighton, Mass, charging him on Friday with having collected and disseminated a large batch of national security information and classified materials. The leak, which consisted largely of documents relating to Ukraine's ongoing defense against Russia's invasion, has prompted a major Pentagon and State Department scramble to address the fallout from the sudden airing of various national security secrets, while (once again) raising questions about how the United States keeps — and grants access to — its classified materials.

While Teixeira himself is hardly the first member of the amorphous national security "blob" to allegedly leak government secrets, the particulars of his actions — allegedly releasing the documents on a private Discord server occupied largely by teenage gamers — have placed this latest breach in a unique position; absent any statement of motivating ideology to explain his alleged actions so far, Teixeira has become a blank slate for pundits and politicians alike, upon which they have begun projecting their own spin on just who he is, and why he did what he's been accused of doing.

Is he a possible foreign asset?

Before Teixeira was identified and arrested, theories swirled that the massive breach of U.S. military and diplomatic secrets was in some way the work of a foreign government, with a Kremlin spokesperson telling The New York Times that "We all know that there is in fact an inclination to always blame Russia for everything, and to attribute everything to Russia."

Speaking with Reuters a week before Teixeira's arrest, three separate U.S. officials also pointed to "Russia or pro-Russia elements" as "likely" to be behind the leaks, noting that Russian casualty counts in the documents seemed to have been lowered — at least at some point during their dissemination — according to their "informal" assessments. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, also initially identified the leak as having Russian origins, telling Reuters in a separate interview that "these are just standard elements of operational games by Russian intelligence. And nothing more. Russia is looking for any ways to seize back the initiative. To try to influence the scenarios for Ukraine's counteroffensive plans."

Is he a patriotic hero?

In an interview the day before his arrest, one of his off-line friends described Teixeira to The Washington Post as "patriotic, a devout Catholic and a libertarian with an interest in guns and doubts about America's future."