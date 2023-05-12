Where does Kyrsten Sinema belong?

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who left the Democratic party late last year, said this week that she'll remain an independent and never join the Republicans. "You don't go from one broken party to another," Sinema said on CBS' Face the Nation.

Sinema, who walked out three days after Democrats slightly expanded their narrow Senate majority in the midterm elections, hasn't officially said whether she will run for a second term. If she does, she'll face challengers from the left and the right. Rep. Ruben Gallego is running for the Democratic nomination, and Mark Lamb, the sheriff of Pinal County, is running to represent Republicans.

Sinema has seized the moment of her party transition as an opportunity to intensify her push against the bitter partisanship that has brought Congress to a standstill. She said she wants to show that the divisions between the parties "should be celebrated," and not used as an excuse for gridlock. "That's an important part of a democracy," Sinema said on Face the Nation. "But those differences shouldn't stop us from getting things done." What role is there for Sinema to play in Washington?

Sinema's 'cageyness' is raising her profile

Sinema is smart, and she has made all the necessary calculations on whether to run for re-election, said E.J. Montini in The Arizona Republic. But she "knows that by not announcing her decision she keeps potential rivals off balance and keeps the press at bay." And the "lovesick national media" is letting her string it along, because her "cageyness is catnip to reporters." They are rewarding her refusal to commit to her next step by showering her with publicity. But if she waits too long to make her move she might give voters a reason to move on without her, leaving her without a place in the Senate.