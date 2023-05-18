The debate over banning chocolate milk in school cafeterias

Chocolate milk could soon be history in public school cafeterias. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering imposing sugar limits that could amount to a ban on flavored milk in elementary and middle schools under proposed new standards for school meals. The rules would cap sugar content for the first time, targeting such sugary lunch-room staples as breakfast cereal, yogurt, desserts, and chocolate and strawberry milk to help improve kids' health and fight childhood obesity, which federal panels have linked to consuming too much sugar.

The rules would take effect over seven years, starting next school year. They would limit added sugar found in processed foods and drinks, not those found naturally in things like fruit and plain milk. New York City considered but abandoned a similar ban earlier this year; Washington, D.C., and San Francisco have adopted local moratoriums on serving schoolkids flavored milk, which a 2021 study published in the National Library of Medicine identified as the leading source of added sugar in school cafeteria meals.

"The issue has divided parents, child-nutrition specialists, school-meal officials and others," said The Wall Street Journal. People who want children to drink less flavored milk say children accustomed to its sweet taste tend to reject healthier drinks, increasing the risk of obesity. But others say children need the nutrients milk provides, and many won't drink it if it's plain. Who will, and who should, win the debate over chocolate milk?

Banning chocolate milk will backfire

Some kids won't drink milk if it's not flavored, said Mike Borges and Betty Crocker in USA Today. Trying to force kids to eat things they don't like, such as whole grains and plain milk, is a losing battle, because those aren't the things they choose when they're not in school. If you eliminate the very things that make cafeteria food palatable to them, "more students — many of whom rely on school meals as their main or only source of nutrition and calories — are likely to toss their lunch trays." A better way to help kids eat healthier is to "provide schools with the resources to create a culture of holistic nutrition education by making it an integral part of the curriculum." In other words, help kids make healthier choices.