Apple adds edit, undo send, and mark unread features to iMessage

Apple will add three new, widely requested functions to its popular messaging app, the tech giant announced Monday at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Software engineering Senior Vice President Craig Federighi told the streaming audience that iMessage users will soon be able to unsend messages, edit messages after they've been sent, and mark text threads as unread.

Messages will be marked to indicate if they've been edited, so users won't be able to hide all evidence of their typos.

Writing for TechCrunch, Lucas Matney described these updates as "some pretty basic features that have been missing for a while" but will "likely make a big impact for iMessage power users."

Apple's Mail app is also getting new features, including email scheduling, notifications for missing attachments, the ability to unsend emails within 10 seconds of pressing send, and a "remind me" option that allows users to "[s]elect a date and time to be reminded" about a particular email.

Jay Peters writes at The Verge that the update will bring Apple's email app "closer to parity with Gmail."