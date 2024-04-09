How technology helps and harms endangered languages

Languages are disappearing at fastest rate in history, accelerated by digital dominance of English

Vintage-style illustration of the earth on a bright yellow background, with Britain and USA highlighted in red. Multiple red arrows point from both countries to the rest of the world.
US-made technology predominantly uses the Roman alphabet, while vast swathes of the internet are dominated by English
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
published

Technology is accelerating the rate of language disappearance, even while it offers the hope of preserving those that are endangered or extinct. 

A new crowd-sourcing platform aims to preserve the sound of Romeyka, an endangered relation to Greek considered a "linguistic goldmine and a living bridge to the ancient world", said Phys.org. Romeyka is thought to have only "a couple of thousand native speakers" in Turkey – mostly aged over 65 – and no writing system. Professor Ioanna Sitaridou of the University of Cambridge is inviting Romeyka-speakers to upload audio recordings of the language, as part of the UN's International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-32) initiative.

