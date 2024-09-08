The data centres that power the internet

They are absolutely central to modern life, but data centres are increasingly proving a cause for concern

An AirTrunk data centre in Sydney, Australia
(Image credit: Brent Lewin / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
By
published

Data centres are the backbone of the internet and of much modern IT. They store, process, send and receive the data we produce and use. Each new development in IT – such as the growth of social media, TV and music streaming, online gaming, online banking and cloud computing – has led to the need for more data centres.

Today, an average centre contains 2,000 to 5,000 servers, along with the infrastructure needed to support them: a power supply, with "uninterruptible" back-up provision; connections to external networks; and ventilation, cooling and fire suppression systems, because servers that are used constantly get very hot.

