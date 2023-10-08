Why Apple's carbon-neutral claims may be misleading

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Apple has unveiled a new line of carbon-neutral Apple Watches as part of "a major step in the company’s journey toward its ambitious Apple 2030 goal to make every product carbon neutral by the end of the decade," per an Apple press release . However, the Beijing-based nonprofit Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs (IPE) claimed the company is "climate-washing" — overstating its work in addressing climate change — in a new report .

"We believe there is a need for full disclosure and explanation of how Apple achieves carbon neutrality of its products, given the increase in carbon emissions from some of its suppliers," the nonprofit group said. Apple claims to "work closely with suppliers to help them procure more renewables and advocate together for reliable, cost-effective access to clean electricity in grids around the world," the brand said in a written statement to Inside Climate News .

However, the company does not reveal much information about the suppliers themselves that would support their claim of carbon neutrality. "The company’s suppliers rely heavily on the purchase of renewable energy certificates, the efficacy of which have been called into question, rather than the direct use of renewable energy," the outlet reported.

