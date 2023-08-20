The benefits and drawbacks of mental health apps

Accessing quality mental health care can be challenging. Some people find it too expensive, especially if they lack insurance coverage. Others reside in areas where mental health professionals and therapists are scarce. Enter mental health and therapy apps, which have been around for years but have grown in both number and popularity lately, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today, thousands of mental health and wellness apps claim to help people with anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions. While people seem receptive to using these apps to seek help, others point out there's reason to be wary of their promises. Some apps offer digital support from licensed professionals, but many offer a completely humanless experience. Though they can provide an alternative, it's unclear whether they can match the benefits of seeking help from a real-life professional.

Pro: Make mental health care more accessible

Mental health apps have the potential to assist people who usually couldn't access mental health care to recognize and manage symptoms of mental illness, reported Popular Science. Jason Moehringer, the co-founder of PsyberGuide, a website that provides evidence-based reviews of so-called mHealth apps, believes they're a "huge benefit at a time when mental health care is virtually unobtainable for around half of Americans living with mental illness," according to Popular Science. The apps can "provide many things that traditional therapy often cannot," as they are "usually cheaper, and they don't require a commute to an office."

The "great potential of smartphones is the ubiquity of the device," Jukka-Pekka Onnela, the co-director of the Master of Science in Health Data Science program at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told The Harvard Gazette. In terms of "health inequities, if we can leverage devices that people already have, then we can potentially reduce those inequities," Onela added.

Con: Offer little oversight or regulation

There isn't a regulatory body vetting the claims made by mHealth apps, so people interested in them are somewhat left to "navigate an explosion of options that range from expert-recommended to potentially harmful," Popular Science noted. Some apps use user testimonials or company-funded studies to support their ambitious claims. "Many claims are made that may or may not accurately reflect what these products actually offer," Moehringer told the outlet. "It's the wild west."