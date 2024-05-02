The Week Junior newsletter
Spark new conversations with your child - every week
Fuel family conversations
Are your children interested in what’s happening around the world? Our free weekly newsletter helps parents navigate conversations with their children on the big issues shaping their world. It’s packed with useful information, inspiring ideas and expert advice - guaranteed to spark discussions.
Sign up today to:
- Stay informed on the latest issues
- Get tips for tackling difficult topics
- Find debate ideas to spark discussion
- Discover extra resources to feed their curiosity
- Access crafts and activities to keep kids entertained
- Be the first to hear about exciting events and competitions
From family debates to fun activities and opportunities to extend learning, each quick-read guide is guaranteed to spark conversations, encourage curiosity, and offer solutions.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
You can read an example of a recent newsletter here. And don't forget, if you change your mind, you can unsubscribe easily using the link at the bottom.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
-
Is international law falling apart?
Today's Big Question Conflict in Gaza is testing the strength of the two intergovernmental courts in The Hague
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
'Florida's abortion law leads to "chaos"'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Our growing taste for bubble tea
The Week Recommends The trend for boba-based beverages shows no sign of ending
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
Try 6 free issues of The Week Junior
Spark your child's curiosity with The Week Junior - the award-winning current affairs magazine for 8-14s.
By The Week Published
-
5 fun Easter activities from The Week Junior
The Week Junior Easter Activities Looking for some fun, simple Easter activities to do with the kids? Look no further – The Week Junior has you covered with these five fun and family-friendly activities.
By The Week UK Published
-
Inspiring kids to make a difference
By Andrea Barbalich Published
-
Have great conversations with your child!
Sign up for The Week Junior’s free newsletters
By The Week Staff Published