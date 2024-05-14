The Week Junior partners with Barnes Children's Literature Festival

The UK's largest children's literature festival returns for its tenth year - and The Week Junior are on board

Barnes Children's Literature Festival partners with The Week Junior as media sponsor

Barnes Children’s Literature Festival, the UK’s largest children’s dedicated literature festival, is thrilled to announce a unique partnership with award-winning magazine, The Week Junior, which will sponsor the Festival’s public programme which returns, for its tenth year, on 22 and 23 June 2024.

