The Week Junior partners with Barnes Children's Literature Festival

Barnes Children’s Literature Festival, the UK’s largest children’s dedicated literature festival, is thrilled to announce a unique partnership with award-winning magazine, The Week Junior, which will sponsor the Festival’s public programme which returns, for its tenth year, on 22 and 23 June 2024.

The special media sponsorship will add new elements to the festival’s programme with a bespoke and extended event called Young Journalists Workshop with The Week Junior where budding reporters can interview authors alongside The Week Junior’s editor, Vanessa Harriss and senior writer, Eve Gardiner.

The Week Junior will also interview authors, illustrators and visitors to the Festival to be used on their ever-popular podcast which is hosted by Bex Lindsay, who has chaired events at the Festival for many years. In return, Barnes will offer The Week Junior exposure to a new audience of children and to the stellar list of authors and illustrators who appear at the festival each year through exposure in their printed programme, online and at the festival site.

Amanda Brettargh, Festival Director said “We are so proud to welcome The Week Junior to our Festival family as our official media partner. We know that they, and their young readers, love books as much as we do so this is the perfect partnership, and we're really looking forward to celebrating our tenth birthday with them. We can't wait to start working with them to inspire more children, young people and families than ever before with the magic of reading and writing for pleasure.”

Vanessa Harriss, editor of The Week Junior, says, "We are thrilled to be part of such a wonderful celebration of creativity and books. We can't wait to meet lots of young readers, not to mention the authors and illustrators in the fabulous line-up. It's even better that it is the tenth anniversary. Happy birthday, Barnes!"