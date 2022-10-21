Tom Brady apologizes for 'poor choice of words' after comparing football season to military deployment

Tom Brady has apologized for his "poor" choice of words after comparing an NFL season to being deployed in the military.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback faced criticism this week after saying on a podcast that he looks at a football season "like I'm going away on deployment for the military," adding, "It's like, 'Man, here I go again.'"

The remark quickly sparked backlash from those who deemed it offensive to veterans. "We both wear a uniform, and our marriages/relationships can be strained, but the similarities end there," one veteran tweeted. "He plays a game to entertain people. We risk our lives to defend this country."

Amid the criticism, Brady apologized at the start of a news conference. "Earlier this week, I made a statement about playing football and the military, and it was a very poor choice of words," he said. "I just want to express that to any sentiments out there that people may have taken in a certain way, so I apologize."

Brady's comments came after he decided to return to the NFL and amid reports that he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are headed toward divorce. They reportedly argued over his decision to un-retire from football after just six weeks. In his press conference, Brady said there's "no retirement in my future."