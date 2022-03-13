Six weeks after announcing retirement, Tom Brady says he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In short-lived retirement news, Tom Brady announced on Sunday evening that he will return as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady tweeted. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

On Feb. 1, Brady, 44, shared on Instagram that he was retiring and ready to "focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 percent of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated committed athletes." The seven-time Super Bowl champ added that "the future is exciting" and he planned to "take it day by day." It's unclear how his return to the field will affect Brady's burgeoning career as a Hollywood producer.