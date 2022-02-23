Tom Brady is producing a road trip comedy about Tom Brady fans

Tom Brady's next steps after retiring from the NFL have been revealed: he's ... producing a road trip comedy?

Brady is set to both produce and act in 80 for Brady, a new comedy about four best friends and New England Patriots fans who go on a road trip to see Brady play at the Super Bowl in 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is inspired by a true story, and the four friends will be played by legendary actors Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field. According to the Reporter, Brady was "deeply involved with the inception of the project," and he's producing it through his company, 199 Productions. Kyle Marvin, meanwhile, will co-write and direct the movie, which is being made at Paramount Pictures.

Brady's move comes weeks after he confirmed he would retire from the NFL after 22 seasons. "The future is exciting," he said at the time. "I am going to take it day by day. I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people's lives, just as so many have done for me." Prior to his retirement, Brady has played himself in a few projects over the years, including Ted 2 and Entourage. Most recently, he was a producer on a documentary series about himself called Man in the Arena.

80 for Brady is reportedly set to head into production this spring.