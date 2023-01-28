The Check-In: 48 hours in San Diego, a river cruise 8 decades in the making, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel. Arizona's Havasu Falls reopening to visitors Adventurers who had to postpone their trip to Havasu Falls will be able to reschedule, starting Feb. 1. Havasu Falls is situated on the Grand Canyon-adjacent Havasupai Indian Reservation, which closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19. The tribe, which controls access to the falls, also then paused all planned trips to the area. For the reopening, only people who had their campground reservations suspended due to COVID can sign up — although if someone is unable to reschedule, their spot will be up for grabs. Visit the Havasupai Campground Reservations page for more information. A California river cruise is setting sail in February — the first in 80 years It's time to see Napa in a whole new light. Skip advert American Cruise Lines is launching a California river cruise, which the company says will be the first to embark in the state in 80 years. The 8-day journey aboard the American Jazz will start in San Francisco and continue with several wine-filled stops in Napa, before heading to Sacramento for a honey tasting and then Stockton for a visit to the Haggin Museum. The ship, which was inaugurated in 2020, holds 99 passengers. Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines, told Travel + Leisure his company has wanted to have a presence in Northern California for some time, as "the California Delta is one of the most beautiful areas in the U.S. to explore by riverboat. Many have visited wine country, but few can say they cruised it." The first sailing is set for Feb. 24, with additional departures in the spring and fall. Lots of sun and tons of fun: Spending 48 Hours in San Diego With its beautiful weather, miles of beaches, eclectic restaurants, and attractions galore, San Diego is one destination that every traveler can get behind. It's family-friendly, but also great for solo visitors, couples, and groups of friends. A trip to San Diego also means you'll be spending a lot of time outdoors, whether it's hanging out on the beach or getting up close and personal with the lions and gorillas at the zoo — how's that for a vacation?

Day 2: This is a busy day, so you won't have time to sleep in, making Snooze an ironic place to grab breakfast. Known for its breakfast burritos, crab cake benedict, and pancake of the week, this is a tasty spot to fuel up for all of the walking you'll be doing at ... Balboa Park. This 1,200-acre park is known as the cultural heart of San Diego, and it's easy to see why — it's home to the world-famous San Diego Zoo, more than a dozen museums, the Old Globe Theater, gardens, fountains, and some of the most fabulous architecture on the West Coast. The Japanese Friendship Garden boasts bonsai and cherry blossom trees and a moon-viewing deck, while the Mingei International Museum features a plethora of folk art. Meanwhile, The Timken Museum — or San Diego's "jewel box of fine art" — offers curious tourists multiple rooms filled with an impressive collection of European old masters, Russian icons, and American art. A great way to see as many museums as possible is to get the Explorer Pass, which grants admission to them all (though some, like the Timken, are already free to enter). Each museum has different hours, so check in advance to see what is open on the day of your visit. There are always special exhibits and events to explore, as well, so you never know what you might find during your adventure ... though you can always count on the free concert held every Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion, home to the world's largest outdoor pipe organ. Sitting and listening to the booming instrument is a great way to rest up before your next activity. There are cafes interspersed around Balboa Park, and Artifact at Mingei is a great spot for lunch —not least of all because its innovative menu, which offers international dishes like rock shrimp gyoza and cardamom tapioca, is reflective of the items on display in the museum. For dinner, you can't go wrong with The Prado at Balboa Park. Grab a table on the spacious patio (don't worry, there are heaters in the winter) and enjoy the view of the park's greenery. Start with the spicy calamari fries and seared prime beef sushi roll, then get your vegetables with the red and gold baby beet salad, topped with Sonoma goat cheese and a truffle vinaigrette. Both dishes are great for sharing, as is the Prado paella, filled with shrimp, chorizo, calamari, scallops, salmon, and peas, in a lobster saffron broth. If you're looking for an unforgettable experience (and money is no object), consider a reservation at Addison, the only Michelin-star restaurant in San Diego (and the first to receive three stars in Southern California). There is a nine-course tasting menu in addition to an impressive wine list, and experiential surprises abound, starting with a synchronized pouring of water at the table and only improving from there. A trip to the Addison is for adventurous eaters that appreciate a slow meal, and would also make for an incredible anniversary dinner. Skip advert