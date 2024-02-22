8 stylish passport cases you should not leave home without

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Your passport is the most important item you can pack for international travel, so show yours some respect by choosing a stylish — and secure — case. Here are eight passport covers that are sure to impress every TSA agent you meet.

Rifle Paper Co. Bon Voyage passport holder

Jetsetters will love this landmark-covered passport case (Image credit: Rifle Paper Co.)

This colorful passport holder featuring iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, Big Ben and the Eiffel Tower is a reminder of where you have been and where you still want to go. The whimsical illustrations pop on the white background, and the textured surface can be easily wiped clean.

$30, Rifle Paper Co.

MoMA Primary recycled leather passport case

The color blocking sets this passport cover apart (Image credit: MoMA Design Store)

The Primary passport cover's color-blocking makes a bold statement. Available in blue/red/yellow or pink/rust/cream, this case is made out of recycled leather that was ground into a powder before being turned into a new piece of material. It's sustainable and chic.

$25, MoMA Design Store

Mark & Graham Fillmore vegan leather passport case

Customize the Fillmore passport cover to truly make it your own (Image credit: Mark & Graham)

The world is your oyster with this case. There are more than a dozen colors to pick from, with stripes and solids, plus the option of a free monogram (which can be foil debossed or printed). This customizable passport case lets you put your personal style on full display, and can be matched with Mark & Graham's Fillmore luggage tags, travel pouches and laptop sleeves.

$49, Mark & Graham

Oberon Design Hokusai Wave passport wallet

The embossing is subtle but still draws attention (Image credit: Oberon Design)

Hokusai's "The Great Wave" is an important piece of Japanese artwork, and now you can carry it around in your pocket. The wave is subtly embossed on this handmade leather passport wallet, which comes in navy blue or chocolate brown. It can fit a lot in addition to your passport, including credit cards, currency, receipts, tickets and business cards.

$82, Oberon Design

Pretty Little Passports Chrome passport cover



(Image credit: Pretty Little Passports)

Have a chromatic moment with this color-shifting case. Choose from eight different styles, with some more holographic than others — the gray and gold cover looks like an oil slick, with its rainbow of colors visible when you wave it around. These cases have RFID protection and enough space to tuck in additional documentation, like visas.

$9.99, Amazon

Ashya leather bolo passport holder

This sleek passport holder can be worn around the neck or arm (Image credit: Ashya)

Keep your passport handy with this chic bolo-style holder. It hang securely around the neck or arm but is light enough that it won't weigh you down, plus it includes three sleeves to hold credit cards. The onyx pebble leather and 14K gold plated hardware offer a polished look for day or night.

$225, Ashya

Hobo Mrs. and Mr. passport holders

Surprise your favorite soon-to-be-married couple with these embroidered passport covers (Image credit: Hobo)

Newlyweds will want to keep flashing these passport holders long after their honeymoon is over. The matching Hobo passport holders are emblazoned with wedding rings, with the "Mrs." version made of polished metallic leather and the "Mr." a polished black leather. Both have gold and silver embroidery and room for travel ephemera like tickets and claim checks.

Mrs. case: $78, Hobo

Mr. case: $78, Hobo