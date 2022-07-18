Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska to address Congress this week

Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, will deliver an in-person address to U.S. Congress this week, Reuters reports Monday per House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) office.

The Ukrainian first lady will speak in the congressional auditorium at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. She also plans to sit down with U.S. first lady Jill Biden on Tuesday, after having met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

Blinken used his time with Zelenska to reaffirm America's committment to helping Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia, and also praised the first lady for her work consoling and supporting civilians during the invasion, said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Per The Associated Press, Zelenska has "taken a higher public profile" since meeting with Jill Biden in May. She has given more interviews about Ukrainian hardship in the war and "promoted counseling for the millions of Ukrainians now dealing with grief and trauma." When the invasion initially began, Zelenska "largely disappeared" with the couple's two children.

President Zelensky received a standing ovation after addressing Congress via video earlier this year.