Zelensky shows Congress a graphic video of what 'the Russian troops did in our country'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed Congress a heartbreaking video of what "the Russian troops did in our country" while pleading for help amid the ongoing invasion.

Zelensky spoke to Congress from Kyiv on Wednesday, telling U.S. lawmakers Russia has gone on a "brutal offensive against our values" and has "turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people." He urged the United States to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying, "Is this too much to ask?"

Zelensky compared the situation in Ukraine to Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. "Our country experienced the same every day," he said. He also referenced Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech by telling Congress, "I have a need. I need to protect our sky."

Near the end of his address, Zelensky showed an emotional video beginning with footage of Ukraine prior to the Russian invasion and then compiling graphic footage of Russian's attacks and civilians who have been killed. "We have to stop it," Zelensky said. "We must prevent it." The address was aired live across multiple networks, and CNN reportedly apologized to viewers for there being no warning before the graphic video was shown.

Zelensky ended his speech by speaking in English and addressing President Biden directly.

"You are the leader of your great nation," Zelensky told Biden. "I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace."