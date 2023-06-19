4 global organizations the US rejoined after Trump pulled the plug

The Biden administration recently announced plans to rejoin UNESCO, the United Nation's educational and scientific organization, five years after former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the organization. Coming back to the organization would "help us address a key opportunity cost that our absence is creating in our global competition with China," Under Secretary of State for Management John Bass said in a March briefing.

The move is the latest effort in President Joe Biden's plans to reengage with international organizations that Trump pulled out of while in office. Below is a running list of these global organizations.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

The State Department submitted a letter requesting readmission to UNESCO on June 8, in which Deputy Secretary of State for Management Richard Verma proposed a "plan for the U.S. to rejoin the organization." Official readmission would "require concurrence by UNESCO's current membership," the department added. UNESCO leadership is expected to share the U.S. proposal in the coming days. Congress also agreed last year to have the U.S. make financial contributions to the organization.

"This is a strong act of confidence, in UNESCO and in multilateralism," UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay said in a statement.

Under Trump, the State Department announced in late 2017 that it would part ways with UNESCO the following year over what the Trump administration saw as anti-Israel bias, among other concerns. At the time, Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, criticized the group for straying from its purpose and claimed that UNESCO's "extreme politicization has become a chronic embarrassment." Israel also withdrew, and both departures became official in January 2018.

There was also tension between the U.S. and UNESCO that predated Trump's departure. Over the past few decades, the two notably sparred over " ideological issues during the Cold War and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," The Associated Press wrote. Former President Ronald Reagan also withdrew the country from the organization in 1983, an absence that lasted until former President George W. Bush rejoined in 2002.

Paris Agreement

Biden signed several executive orders on his first day in the Oval Office, including an order to have the U.S. rejoin the Paris Agreement, an international accord designed to combat global warming. The country formally rejoined the agreement a month later, in February 2021. The U.S. could "no longer delay or do the bare minimum to address climate change," Biden said at the time, deeming it a "global, existential crisis."