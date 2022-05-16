Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen says he had a 'minor stroke'

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said Sunday night he suffered "a minor stroke" earlier in the day "in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head." After experiencing "lightheadedness and acute neck pain" during a speech, he went to George Washington University Hospital to get it checked out, Van Hollen said. "Fortunately," he said, "I have been informed that there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident, but my doctors have advised that out of an abundance of caution I remain under observation for a few days."

Hours earlier, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), competing in Tuesday's Democratic primary to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R), announced that he was recovering from a stroke he suffered on Friday. Van Hollen, 63, is up for re-election this fall but faces no prominent competition for what is believed to be a safe Democratic seat.