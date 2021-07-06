Elsa is now a Category 1 hurricane

Tropical Storm Elsa has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

As of 8 p.m. ET, Elsa was roughly 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa, moving north at 9 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida early Wednesday, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) saying this will likely take place between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

There is a hurricane watch in effect from the Tampa Bay region to the Steinhatchee River, 180 miles north on the Gulf Coast, Reuters reports. Tornadoes are possible on Wednesday in Florida, southeast Georgia, and lower South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said. Elsa is expected to make its way across the southeastern United States, dumping up to four inches of rain on Florida.