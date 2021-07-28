Former New York state Senate candidate charged in Capitol attack

Daniel Christmann, a Brooklyn plumber who unsuccessfully ran for the New York state Senate last year, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Christmann, 38, was detained on charges of disorderly conduct, entering a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building, the Department of Justice said. Authorities say the FBI received several tips from people who saw videos Christmann posted to his "dannyforsenate" Instagram account, which showed the crowd inside the Capitol.

The criminal complaint states that Christmann wrote messages online confirming he was involved in the riot, and surveillance footage captured him climbing through a window to get into the Capitol building and standing in the crowd, holding up his cell phone. After two of his friends were arrested in connection with the riot, federal authorities say Christmann messaged people and asked them to delete photos and videos showing him inside the Capitol.

In 2020, Christmann attempted to become the Libertarian Party's presidential nominee, and after that campaign failed ran as a Libertarian candidate for New York state's 18th Senate District in Brooklyn; he was again unsuccessful. Since the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, more than 500 people linked to the incident have been arrested.