Tropical Storm Nicholas could bring 20 inches of rain to parts of Texas

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to make landfall late Monday or early Tuesday, and could cause flash flooding along the middle and upper Texas coast.

Forecasters say Nicholas will likely make landfall between Corpus Christi and Galveston, and could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane. As of late Monday afternoon, the storm was about 70 miles south of Port O'Connor, Texas, and moving north-northeast at 12 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Up to 20 inches of rain could fall in cities along the middle and upper Texas coast, and the Houston metro area is already seeing heavy rain from the storm's outer bands, NBC News reports. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked people to stay off the roads starting on Monday night, and to turn around if they encounter high water.