Statue of Robert E. Lee removed from Dallas park now stands at a Texas golf resort

A bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was taken out of a Dallas park has found a new home at the Lajitas Golf Resort in Terlingua, Texas.

Made in 1935 by Alexander Phimister Proctor, the statue is of Lee and another soldier on horseback, and was removed from the park in September 2017, following the violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The statue was sold during an online auction in 2019, and donated to the golf resort.

Manager Scott Beasley told the Houston Chronicle the statue is "a fabulous piece of art," adding that "of the 60-plus-thousand guests we host each year, we've had one or two negative comments." The defense of the statue rings hollow to activists like Brandon Mack with Black Lives Matter Houston, who told The Associated Press it's hard to imagine other offensive symbols being referred to as works of art. "We don't glorify the swastika," he said. "We don't have monuments [of] Adolf Hitler."