Drive-by shooting near Colorado high school leaves 6 teens injured

A drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in Aurora, Colorado, left six high school students injured.

The victims are students at Aurora Central High School, ranging in age from 14 to 18. All are in stable condition at Children's Hospital Colorado and expected to survive. The shooting took place near Aurora Central High School while classes were in session, and Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said an on-campus police officer who rushed to the scene saved the life of a victim by applying a tourniquet.

The community should be "outraged" by the shooting, Wilson said, and she called on anyone who might have information or cell phone video showing the incident to contact law enforcement. Parent Evette Mitchell, whose 15-year-old son attends Aurora Central High School, told The Associated Press that another shooting recently occurred near the campus, involving three teenagers. There aren't many affordable activities for young people in the area, she said, and that's a problem.

"Everything costs," Mitchell added. "We're all low-income families so it's hard for us to find something for these kids to do." Wilson told reporters gun violence is a public health crisis in the United States, and "we all need to pay attention."