Madison Cawthorn's short, eventful, and scandalous term in office

Twenty-six-year-old Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was a rising star in the Republican Party, but his bad behavior made him a massive liability. Here's everything you need to know about one of the only incumbents to lose their job in Tuesday's primaries:

What did Cawthorn do before running for Congress?

Politico describes Cawthorn as the "handsome, 'charmed' second son of an 'upper middle class' financial adviser father and a homemaker mother who doubled as her boys' teacher, a onetime football linebacker, avid weightlifter and duck-hunter, [and] cheerful Chick-fil-A cashier."

In 2014, a car accident shattered his ankles, pelvis, and back, leaving the 18-year-old Cawthorn paraplegic and suicidal. While testifying as part of a 2015 lawsuit connected to the accident, Cawthorn said it was his dream to become a congressman.

Two years later, he enrolled at Patrick Henry College, a conservative Christian school in Virginia with fewer than 400 students. Cawthorn dropped out after one semester, having earned mostly D's due to "a brain injury after the accident" that "slowed my brain down a little bit," he said.

How did Cawthorn first get elected?

In 2020, Cawthorn ran for Congress in North Carolina's 11th district. He finished second behind Lynda Bennett — who was endorsed by then-President Donald Trump — but defeated her soundly in a low-turnout runoff race and then beat retired Air Force Col. Moe Davis in the general election.

Before taking office, Cawthorn attempted to cast himself as a reasonable, compassionate Republican. He said that "Black lives matter" during a debate with Davis and said Trump showed a "lack of empathy" about George Floyd's death. He told The New York Times he wanted to "carry the message of conservatism in a way that doesn't seem so abrasive." He proudly said Trump hadn't endorsed him "because I'm willing to be strongly critical of him whenever he messes up."