Pfizer CEO expects to submit children's COVID-19 vaccine data to FDA in days

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday that the company is planning to submit the data its compiled from COVID-19 vaccine trials for children between the ages of 5 and 11 quite soon.

"It's a question of days, not weeks," he told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's edition of This Week.

Last week, Pfizer revealed that the vaccine it developed in tandem with BioNTech was safe and effective within the age group while only requiring a smaller dose than the one that's been approve for ages 12 and up.

Once that the FDA can review that information, the vaccine will be on track to become available for younger children, which will likely go along way toward solidifying pandemic-related education policies throughout the U.S.