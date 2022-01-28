Bidens introduce their new White House cat, Willow, who jumped onstage at a 2020 campaign stop

The cat's out of the bag: a new feline friend has officially been welcomed to the White House.

The White House said Friday that President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have welcomed a cat named Willow, whom the first lady shared photos of on Twitter.

Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for the first lady, told The New York Times that the cat from Pennsylvania got on the Bidens' radar after jumping on the stage during a campaign stop back in 2020.

"Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop," LaRosa said. "Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden."

Willow was named after Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, Jill Biden's hometown. The first lady previously revealed in November 2020 she planned to welcome a cat to the White House, and last year, she teased that the cat was "waiting in the wings." The most recent White House cat was India "Willie" Bush during the George W. Bush administration. The Biden family previously had two German Shepherds, one of whom was sent away from the White House after a "biting incident" and another of whom died in June 2021. In December, they welcomed a new puppy.

"Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore," LaRosa said.