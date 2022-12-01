France's Stéphanie Frappart will make history as 1st woman to referee a men's World Cup match

Stéphanie Frappart will make history as the first woman to lead referee a men's World Cup match on Thursday. She, along with Neuza Back and Karen Diaz, two other women assistant referees, will referee the match between Costa Rica and Germany, CNN reports.

This Thursday, an all-female refereeing trio will take charge of a men’s @FIFAWorldCup match for the first time. Stéphanie Frappart will be joined by assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz in overseeing @fedefutbolcrc against @DFB_Team. History in the making! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KusT7SOUn9 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 29, 2022

Managers of both teams have responded positively to the news, with Germany's Hansi Flick saying "I trust her 100 percent," adding, "I think she deserves to be here due to her performance and achievements." Costa Rica's Luis Fernando Suárez shared a similar sentiment saying, "I am a great admirer of everything women have conquered. And I like that they want to keep conquering things."

This is not the first time Frappart has made history. The 38-year-old French woman was also the first woman to referee a Ligue 1 match, the first to referee a major men's European match, and the first to officiate a men's UEFA Champions League match, CNN continues.

This is also notably taking place in Qatar, a country that has drawn controversy over its human rights policies. "I was always welcomed in a good way," Frappart said, "but I hope that … this World Cup will improve life for women there."

Along with Frappart, 5 other women have been officiating at this World Cup including referees Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan, who have served as fourth officials, and assistant referees Back, Diaz, and Kathryn Nesbitt from the U.S.

"It's not only in football, but I think in every job when you're a woman … you need to prove that you have the quality and after that they let you continue," Frappart remarked.