Arab leaders embrace Egypt's Gaza rebuilding plan

The $53 billion proposal would rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinian residents

Gaza after Israeli war
The plan would recycle 50 million tons of rubble and use some as landfill to expand Gaza's coast
(Image credit: Bashar Taleb / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Arab leaders Tuesday unanimously endorsed a plan from Egypt to rebuild Gaza without displacing its Palestinian residents.

