Arab leaders embrace Egypt's Gaza rebuilding plan
The $53 billion proposal would rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinian residents
What happened
Arab leaders Tuesday unanimously endorsed a plan from Egypt to rebuild Gaza without displacing its Palestinian residents.
The $53 billion proposal was the Arab League's alternative to President Donald Trump's widely condemned plan to relocate the Palestinians to other countries while the U.S. developed Gaza into the "Riviera of the Middle East."
Who said what
Egypt's 112-page plan envisions rebuilding Gaza in stages by 2030, removing unexploded ordnance and recycling the 50 million tons of rubble, using some as landfill to expand Gaza's coast. The redeveloped enclave would have an airport, commercial harbor, large parks, ample housing and beachfront hotels. An administration of independent technocrats would govern Gaza until a reformed Palestinian Authority could take over. "Any reconstruction funding would require heavy buy-in from oil-rich Gulf Arab states," Reuters said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The fact that the summit "was held during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month when life and work typically slow down, was a sign of the urgency with which leaders in the Middle East are scrambling to prevent Trump's plan from coming to fruition," The Washington Post said. "We cannot accept illegal American projects and visions in the region," Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said.
Israel's foreign ministry dismissed Egypt's proposal as "rooted in outdated perspectives." The White House said Trump "stands by his vision" and called the new plan unrealistic given that "Gaza is currently uninhabitable."
What next?
Egypt's proposal arrived as "the Israel-Hamas ceasefire is teetering," The New York Times said. While the proposal ruled out Hamas governing Gaza, it "sidesteps one of the thorniest questions of all: whether and how to disarm Hamas."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump touts early wins in partisan speech to Congress
Speed Read The president said he is 'just getting started' with his sweeping changes to immigration, the economy and foreign policy
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trudeau blasts Trump's 'very dumb' trade war
Speed Read Retaliatory measures have been announced by America's largest trading partners following Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
5 reasons to file your taxes sooner than later
the explainer Many experts recommend filing well ahead of the annual April deadline
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Mountains of garbage are creating more hazards in Gaza
under the radar Gaza was already creating 1,700 tons of waste daily prior to the war
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why is Netanyahu pushing into the West Bank now?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Israeli tanks have entered some Palestinian cities for the first time in decades. What's behind this latest assault on the occupied territory, and where could it lead if left unchecked?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Germany's conservatives win power amid far-right gains
Speed Read The party led by Friedrich Merz won the country's national election; the primary voter issues were the economy and immigration
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The optics of Hamas' hostage releases
In The Spotlight 'Release certificates' and 'gift bags' part of 'strategic choreography' of prisoner swaps
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Russia frees US teacher Marc Fogel in murky 'exchange'
Speed Read He was detained in Moscow for carrying medically prescribed marijuana
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Hamas pauses Gaza hostage release, upending ceasefire
Speed Read Hamas postponed the next scheduled hostage release 'until further notice,' accusing Israel of breaking the terms of their ceasefire deal
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Baltic States unplug from Russian grid, join EU's
Speed Read Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are disconnecting from the Soviet-era electricity grid to join the EU's network
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
At least 11 killed in Sweden adult ed school shooting
Speed Read The worst mass shooting in Swedish history took place in Orebro
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published