Khamenei’s funeral begins with no sight of successor

Iran’s leader was killed in the opening US-Israeli strikes of the Iran war. His son Mojtaba has still not made any public appearances.

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Mourners gather with flags to pay final respects to Iran&#039;s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the third day of his funeral ceremonies
Mourners gather with flags to pay final respects to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the third day of his funeral ceremonies
(Image credit: Majid Saeedi / Getty Images)

What happened

Slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral procession began advancing through the streets of Tehran this morning after Sunday’s prayers at the capital’s sprawling Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla complex. Three of Khamenei’s sons appeared publicly Sunday for the first time since their father and other family members were killed in the opening U.S.-Israeli strikes of the Iran war, but Mojtaba Khamenei, the son who succeeded him as supreme leader, has still not made any public appearances.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  