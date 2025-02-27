Why is Netanyahu pushing into the West Bank now?

Israeli tanks have entered some Palestinian cities for the first time in decades. What's behind this latest assault on the occupied territory, and where could it lead if left unchecked?

Photo composite illustration of a Palestinian woman and Israeli soldier amidst West Bank destruction
As Israel's 'Operation Iron Wall' intensifies across the northern West Bank, Palestinians worry that the military endeavor is the start of a more permanent process
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

Residents of the West Bank city of Jenin have witnessed something unseen in their community in more than 20 years: Israeli tanks, which rolled into the Palestinian enclave on Sunday as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Operation Iron Wall. Described by Israel as an offensive action against local terror cells, Operation Iron Wall has led to hundreds of Palestinians killed or arrested and left tens of thousands of civilians displaced. It has raised fears of a similar level of widespread violence and destruction as was inflicted upon the Gaza Strip during the war between Israeli forces and Hamas militants. This campaign began just days after Israel's Gaza operation officially concluded, prompting further speculation over the conspicuous timing of (and underlying intent behind) Netanyahu's latest West Bank actions.

With Israeli troops on the ground and the Palestinian death toll rising, Netanyahu has chosen a notable moment for a large-scale incursion into the West Bank. With most focus on the extraordinarily fragile ceasefire taking place in Gaza, what does Israel hope to accomplish with this latest initiative?

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

