Mecca Agreement invoked: what does it mean for the Middle East?

Pakistan and Turkey will send troops to Saudi Arabia in response to Houthi attacks, which could carry ‘deep symbolic weight’

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Yemen attack on Saudi oil
In the last week there have been Houthi-led attacks on Saudi infrastructure, Mecca, Medina and airports
(Image credit: AFP / Getty Images)

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement has been invoked for the first time since it was signed in August, following Houthi-led attacks on Saudi infrastructure Mecca, Medina and the capital’s airport.

While not naming the Yemeni group by name, the alliance, comprised of Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, will undertake a “rapid deployment” of troops to Saudi Arabia as part of their “collective defence commitments”.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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