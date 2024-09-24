Neom: can Saudi Arabia sell its futuristic city to Western visitors?
Social media influencers' attempts to promote life in Saudi Arabia's purpose-built desert city have had a mixed reception
Saudi Arabia has turned to social media to boost the image of its ambitious desert megacity Neom – but the reception so far suggests the PR blitz is failing to convince.
The kingdom's crown prince has envisioned the $1.5 trillion development on the Red Sea coast as "a showpiece that will transform his country's economy and serve as a testbed for technologies that could revolutionise daily life", said Bloomberg.
Billing itself as "a land of the future where the greatest minds and best talents are empowered to embody pioneering ideas", it is the centrepiece of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 plan for his country.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Glossy' posts hide 'dreary' reality
Saudi Arabia has turned to social media influencers to help bolster Neom's image, painting a "glossy" picture of life in the desert city, said the Daily Mail.
Platforms like TikTok have been flooded with videos from Western influencers, many of whom are wives of Neom employees, sharing their experiences of life in the still unfinished development.
A typical entry from vlogger Aida McPherson shows her "going to Starbucks in the morning for an iced coffee, before sitting with 'the girls' for a catch up".
Yet many social media users are sceptical of the seemingly utopian lifestyle pushed by influencers, with many noting that Neom's surroundings seem "dreary, despite the vloggers' smile-filled promotions", said Business Insider. On X, users compared Neom's housing to "industrial estates on the surface of the sun" and "low-security prison camps".
There are more serious objections to the PR blitz, too. From the videos, the average TikTok viewer would have "no clue" about the many controversies surrounding the project, said the Daily Mail.
Human rights violations and ballooning costs
Neom's development has been accompanied by reports of significant human rights violations, including the forced eviction of local villagers to clear the land for construction. The BBC said in May that authorities were given permission to kill those who resisted eviction, reportedly resulting in the death of at least one villager.
The project has also been plagued by stories of "the deaths of construction workers, repeated allegations of racism and misogyny, and people in leadership roles who were hired after they had to leave previous jobs due to crimes or misconduct", said Quartz.
And as online criticism of the development grows, Neom faces major financial setbacks, too. One of the most ambitious and heavily publicised parts of the Neom project is "The Line" – a linear, "cognitive city" originally planned to stretch 105 miles along the Red Sea coast.
The government had hoped that by 2030, 1.5 million people would live in The Line. But according to sources speaking to Bloomberg, plans have now been drastically scaled back. Officials expect the city "will house fewer than 300,000 residents by that time" and extend only 1.5 miles, adding to growing concerns about the project's viability and ballooning costs.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.
-
How much support does Hezbollah have in Lebanon?
Today's Big Question 'Political and social powerhouse' is backed along sectarian lines, though all sides are likely to rally behind the group should war with Israel break out
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
'The bro vote'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
The world's best Ayurvedic retreats
The Week Recommends From Kerala to the Dolomites, these tranquil hideaways offer a holistic reset
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Putin's fixation with shamans
Under the Radar Secretive Russian leader, said to be fascinated with occult and pagan rituals, allegedly asked for blessing over nuclear weapons
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Israel's suspected mobile device offensive pushes region closer to chaos
In the Spotlight After the mass explosion of pagers and walkie-talkies assigned to Hezbollah operatives across Lebanon, is all-out regional war next, or will Israel and its neighbors step back from the brink?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Drugs and death threats: Venezuelan gangs in Colorado
In the Spotlight 'Troubling signs' that Latin American gangs are penetrating into the American heartland
By The Week UK Published
-
A brief history of third parties in the US
In Depth Though none of America's third parties have won a presidential election, they have nonetheless had a large impact on the country's politics
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Chimpanzees are dying of human diseases
Under the radar Great apes are vulnerable to human pathogens thanks to genetic similarity, increased contact and no immunity
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies hang over Sydney's Mardi Gras
The Explainer Police officer, the former partner of TV presenter victim, charged with two counts of murder after turning himself in
By Austin Chen, The Week UK Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 24 February - 1 March
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Will mounting discontent affect Iran election?
Today's Big Question Low turnout is expected in poll seen as crucial test for Tehran's leadership
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published