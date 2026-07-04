The Declaration of Independence: was separation inevitable?

On 4 July, 250 years ago this week, America declared itself free from British colonial rule

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The Declaration of Independence by John Trumbull (1819)
Long revered as an ‘American scripture’, the Declaration of Independence ‘began its life as a press release’
(Image credit: Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

By July 1776, Great Britain and its 13 colonies on North America’s eastern seaboard had been at war for more than a year; they would remain so until 1783.

Although long revered as an “American scripture”, the Declaration of Independence actually “began its life as a press release”, with a limited, pragmatic purpose, writes the historian Michael D. Hattem. The Second Continental Congress, a committee of delegates from 13 of the colonies convened in Philadelphia, wanted a formal document to justify their rebellion to the world, and to secure foreign military alliances.

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